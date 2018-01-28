Actress, Ufedo Sunshine Reveals Why Nigerian Men Are Not Romantic – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Actress, Ufedo Sunshine Reveals Why Nigerian Men Are Not Romantic
Information Nigeria
Nollywood actress Ufedo Sunshine has come to say that Nigerian men are far from being romantic because of hardship and that she is a virgin. The Kogi state born actress who starred along side Cossy Orjiakor, Bukky Wright, Keppy Ekpenyong Bassey in the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!