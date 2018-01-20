 Actress Zainab Balogun cries out over her inability to find love in Lagos – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Actress Zainab Balogun cries out over her inability to find love in Lagos – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Actress Zainab Balogun cries out over her inability to find love in Lagos
Information Nigeria
Nollywood actress Zainab Balogun, relocated to Nigeria about six years ago from London, where she had spent most part of her life. But according to her, since she came to Nigeria, she has not found a man that interests her. She said that she was

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.