Adams pledges Yoruba unity as he becomes Aare Ona Kakanfo

Before a large gathering of people from all walks of life, OtunbaGani Adams, yesterday mounted the saddle as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo (Generalissimo) of Yoruba, vowing to use his position to foster the unity and peace of the Yoruba race.

But he solicited the support of all Yoruba worldwide, particularly the governors of the Yoruba states,who he said should see him as a partner in progress.

Adams,speaking moments after the conferment of the title on him by the Alaafin of Oyo,Oba LamidiAdeyemi, said challenging as the title is,he is ready to work with all traditional rulers and leaders to project the Yoruba culture to the rest of the world.

Considering himself lucky not to have come at a time of many wars like his predecessors, Adams said the challenge makes it dawn on it that more needs be done as a bridge builder.

He promised to give scholarships to promising students to promote the academic virtues of the Yoruba.

He also plans to launch an Aare Ona KakanfoFoundation to document and preserve all the traditional artefacts and virtues of all the previous holders of the title.

Adams also promised to work with all the security operatives to ensure the security of lives and property of the Yoruba states.

Hundreds of eminent Yoruba sons and daughters came from different parts of the country to witness the historic installation of the Aare Ona Kakanfo.

As early as 7.20am, most of the major roads in the town had become difficult to access due to heavy traffic.

Some guests experienced exhaustion at the narrow entrance gate to the stadium as they struggled to gain entry, while others were stampeded.

As a mark of honour and respect, shops, and markets in the ancient town were shut, while residents trooped out in large numbers to witness the installation ceremony.

Venue of the coronation was filled to brim shortly before the programme started at about 10.40 am.

The Alaafin of Oyo and the Aare Ona Kakanfo arrived the venue of the event in a horse-driven carriage at exactly 12.55pm to the heavy sound of drumming.

Their arrival threw the crowd into ecstasy, as many left their seats to have a glimpse of the chariot.

Decked in a white, flowing agbadaand a traditional white cap to match, Chief Adams sat in front while the Alaafin took the back seat of the chariot.

Governor AbiolaAjimobi of Oyo State arrived the venue at about 1.50pm .

Some of the dignitaries present at the ceremony were former governors Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao -Akala, Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan , and Dr. Olusegun Mimiko of Oyo, Delta and Ondo states respectively, a legal luminary, Chief NiyiAkintola (SAN), Afenifere spokesman, Mr.YinkaOdumakin , Afenifere chieftain, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, and an Oyo Chief , BisiIllaka.

Others were traditional rulers, religious leaders, members of OhanezeNdigbo, security chiefs, led by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr.AbiodunOdude , socio cultural groups, captains of industries, traditionalists, and politicians amongst others .

