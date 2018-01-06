Address lingering fuel crisis, Ijesha Youth Forum urges President Buhari

The leadership of Ijesha Youth Forum have called on President Buhari to summon the will and courage needed to address the fuel scarcity in the country.

This was made known in a new year message signed by the National Co-ordinator, Omo Oba Adekunle who also commended Nigerians for their endurance and perseverance in the face of numerous challenges facing the nation.

The message reads, “In the light of the celebration of New Year, we bring greetings to our fellow brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, religious and community leaders, as well as political leaders in this New Year Yuletide season.

“We salute your endurance and perseverance in the face of many human-made, leadership induced plagues that befall us as a nation. They are avoidable situations if we have leaders with will at the helms of affairs.

“The agonising and excruciating experience currently bewildering us in the name of fuel scarcity across the land is embarrassingly disgraceful for a country that has abundance but living a pauper life. We definitely can not continue like this.

“While we call on all Ijesa youths and the entire youths of Nigeria to be conscious and weary of parameters on how we elect our leaders, and appealing to Nigerians to take solace in God’s guidance and grace, we also call on the appropriate governmental institutions and stakeholders involved in this artificial fuel scarcity to put an end to it , as we shall not hesitate to go after them if the situation persist and lingers unabated.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari, who also doubles as the Minister for Petroleum to be responsive and responsible to his duties by summoning both the will and courage to frontally address the harrowing situation and make the New Year season sweetly memorable for citizens.

“Consequently, we demand that perpetrators of this dastard acts of disservice to the Nation be brought to book, while we expect the President to apologise and address the Nation at a statewide broadcast for failing in his core change mandate of making life easy for the citizenry.

“We enjoin faithfuls to be peaceful during the celebrations and pray for progress of our dear nation.

