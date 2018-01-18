 Adebayor reveals why he prefers Mourinho to Wenger, his hatred for Arsenal – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adebayor reveals why he prefers Mourinho to Wenger, his hatred for Arsenal – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Adebayor reveals why he prefers Mourinho to Wenger, his hatred for Arsenal
Daily Post Nigeria
Emmanuel Adebayor has spoken about his “hate” for Arsenal, which stems from his fallout with “fake” Arsene Wenger. Adebayor who left the Gunners for Manchester City in 2009, says Wenger lacked the honesty which made him love Jose Mourinho, who he
Premier League questions: Will Paul Pogba continue his fine form?SkySports
Transfer gossip and FA Cup reactionBBC Sport
Wenger rules out Ozil sale as talks continue over Wilshere dealSBS – The World Game
Tribal Football –Sports Illustrated –Daily Star –Sports Mole
all 141 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.