Adekunle Gold Signs Endorsement Deal With Unity Bank (Photos)

Nigeria Singer, Adekunle Gold started off the new year on a good note as he bags an endorsement deal with Unity Bank Plc.

The Orente Crooner who took to his Instagram page to announce his relationship with the bank wrote;

“UNITY means the state of being joined together as a whole. @unitybankplc and I are ONE! #MyNewFamily #Evergreen”

This new deal will be the urban High-life singer first major deal in 2018, and most likely the first of many.

