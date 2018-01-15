Adekunle Gold signs Endorsement Deal with Unity Bank

Singer Adekunle Gold has signed an endorsement deal with Unity Bank. The singer announced the news on his Instagram, sharing a photo of himself signing the endorsement contract. He wrote: UNITY means the state of being joined together as a whole. @unitybankplc and I are ONE! #MyNewFamily #Evergreen See the post below: UNITY means the state […]

The post Adekunle Gold signs Endorsement Deal with Unity Bank appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

