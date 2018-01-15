 Adekunle Gold signs Endorsement Deal with Unity Bank | Nigeria Today
Adekunle Gold signs Endorsement Deal with Unity Bank

Singer Adekunle Gold has signed an endorsement deal with Unity Bank. The singer announced the news on his Instagram, sharing a photo of himself signing the endorsement contract. He wrote: UNITY means the state of being joined together as a whole. @unitybankplc and I are ONE! #MyNewFamily #Evergreen See the post below: UNITY means the state […]

