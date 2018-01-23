 Adekunle Gold, Simi, Praiz, to thrill music lovers at 100% Live concert – Daily Trust | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adekunle Gold, Simi, Praiz, to thrill music lovers at 100% Live concert – Daily Trust

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheCable

Adekunle Gold, Simi, Praiz, to thrill music lovers at 100% Live concert
Daily Trust
Three soul-inspiring Nigerian singers have been billed to thrill music lovers at the biggest outdoor live music concert tagged '100% Live' this February in Lagos. The event, which is expected to feature Adekunle Gold, Simi and Praiz, will hold at the
Simi, Adekunle Gold to headline 'biggest live music concert in Nigeria'TheCable
Simi, Praiz and Adekunle Gold Set to Headline Nigeria's Biggest Ever Live Music ConcertNigerian Entertainment Today

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.