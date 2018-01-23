 Adeyemi College Of Education New Students Admission Screening Announced 2017/2018. | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adeyemi College Of Education New Students Admission Screening Announced 2017/2018.

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Managements of the Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo (ACEONDO) has published the admission screening procedures for all the freshers/newly admitted students of the institution for the 2017/2018 academic session. The Screening exercise for Fresh Students is expected to begin on Monday, 22nd January, 2018. All Fresh Students are therefore requested to follow the procedure as …

The post Adeyemi College Of Education New Students Admission Screening Announced 2017/2018. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.