 Adobe is giving away free software for schools to foster creative problem-solving | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adobe is giving away free software for schools to foster creative problem-solving

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Education, Technology | 0 comments

Adobe Spark Premium will soon be available free to schools and universities. The change, along with updated Creative Cloud licensing, comes after Adobe conducted a survey on creative problem-solving in education.

The post Adobe is giving away free software for schools to foster creative problem-solving appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.