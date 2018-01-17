Adoyi Abah Ali: My Fulani brother
At Eke-Akpa in Owukpa I met you face to face At Eke-Akpa we ate from the same plates, pots You wanted a lady, we gave you two A cow we got in return Deep inside the bush you had your tent And we shared the same market In exchange of the love, you gave me […]
