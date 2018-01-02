 Adversaries Provoking Riots as Part of Proxy War – Financial Tribune | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adversaries Provoking Riots as Part of Proxy War – Financial Tribune

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Financial Tribune

Adversaries Provoking Riots as Part of Proxy War
Financial Tribune
A top security official said hostile countries are actively using social media to provoke violence in protests against rising prices across Iran, describing it as a new phase in their anti-Iran proxy war running for a couple of years. Secretary of
Iran's Security Council Blames Saudi Arabia For Uprising in IranRadioFarda
Iranian leaders must hear voices of the peopleSouth China Morning Post
Iran's oil sector unfazed by protestsPetroleum Economist
AzerNews –Tehran Times –TOLOnews –Xinhua
all 23 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.