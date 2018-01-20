Aero’s Belated Victory

By Daniel Omale ast week, Aerocontractors rolled out, fresh out of “C” check, one of its B737-500 from the airline’s maintenance hangar in Lagos, Nigeria. The grand ceremony was worth the euphoria; no major schedule carrier in Nigeria has attempted to delve into such a maintenance project since the demise of Nigerian Airways. As heartening as […]

The post Aero’s Belated Victory appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

