Aero’s Maintenance Facility As Succour To Capital Flight, Brain Drain – Stakeholders – Independent Newspapers Limited

Aero's Maintenance Facility As Succour To Capital Flight, Brain Drain – Stakeholders
Stakeholders and professionals in the Nigerian aviation industry say the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility of Aero Contractors would serve as a means to reduce capital flights out of Nigeria while also creating more jobs for technical …
Airlines to save $90m on local aircraft maintenance
Nigeria to retain N32.4bn yearly on aircraft repairs
