AfDB achieves 100% investment in green energy projects in 2017 – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
AfDB achieves 100% investment in green energy projects in 2017
Myjoyonline.com
The African Development Bank achieved a 100% investment in renewable energy in 2017, a major landmark in its commitment to clean energy and efficiency. Power generation projects with a cumulative 1,400 megawatts exclusively from renewables were …
AfDB scores 100 percent investment in renewable energy
AfDB achieves 100% investment in green energy projects
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!