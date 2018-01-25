AfDB inspires Nigerian school children with ‘Farming is Cool’ competition – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
AfDB inspires Nigerian school children with 'Farming is Cool' competition
Guardian (blog)
With the average age of farmers on the continent currently at 60 years and Africa hoping to feed itself and eradicate malnutrition by 2025, African Development Bank as part of its goal to see a generational shift in agriculture on the continent, has …
AfDB: Reinforcing Nigeria's economic pillars
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!