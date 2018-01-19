 AFDB portfolio in Nigeria hits $6bn | Nigeria Today
AFDB portfolio in Nigeria hits $6bn

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

President of the African Development Bank AFDB Dr. Akinwumi Adesina has said that the Bank’s portfolio in Nigeria is currently about $6 billion. He made this known at the commissioning of the Bank’s permanent office building in Abuja by President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. According to him, “AFDB portfolio […]

