AFDB portfolio in Nigeria hits $6bn

President of the African Development Bank AFDB Dr. Akinwumi Adesina has said that the Bank’s portfolio in Nigeria is currently about $6 billion. He made this known at the commissioning of the Bank’s permanent office building in Abuja by President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. According to him, “AFDB portfolio […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

