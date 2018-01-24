AfDB Will Raise Nigeria’s Loan Portfolio To $8bn – Leadership Newspapers
Leadership Newspapers
AfDB Will Raise Nigeria's Loan Portfolio To $8bn
Leadership Newspapers
The African Development Bank (AfDB) has said it plans to increase its loans to Nigeria by over $8 billion next year with investments in energy, infrastructure and agriculture. AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina said it will grow its loan portfolio to …
AfDB's loan to Nigeria to cross $8b mark
