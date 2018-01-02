Affordable housing to drive realty in 2018 – Economic Times
|
Economic Times
|
Affordable housing to drive realty in 2018
Economic Times
MUMBAI: The affordable housing segment is expected to continue to drive the real estate sector in 2018 with several developers and institutional funds eyeing opportunities in this space led by better returns. The end-user demand in this segment along …
Is real estate moving towards an era of simpler home-buying and selling?
Real estate: Pockets of opportunities for investors
Affordable housing segment saves realty sector the blushes
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!