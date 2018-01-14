 Africa a priority in China’s diplomacy: Chinese FM – Xinhua | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Africa a priority in China’s diplomacy: Chinese FM – Xinhua

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Xinhua

Africa a priority in China's diplomacy: Chinese FM
Xinhua
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) shakes hands with Rwandan President Paul Kagame during their meeting in Kigali, capital of Rwanda, on Jan. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Lyu Tianran). KIGALI, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) — China's diplomatic tradition of foreign
Chinese FM Wang Yi begins Africa trip in RwandaCGTN America (blog)
China, Rwanda to further boost relations, says Chinese foreign ministerThe New Times
China eyes new stage of cooperation with AfricaChina.org.cn
Infosurhoy –Prensa Latina
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.