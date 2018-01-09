Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2018 Returns For Its Fifth Edition

As Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2018 celebrates five outstanding years in Nigeria, the fashion week has over the years successfully built a platform for emerging and renowned fashion designers in Africa to showcase exquisite and creative pieces depicting our African heritage and culture through fashion.

This year’s theme – “African Heritage Arise” intend to show reflective contemporary and versatile African pieces that tell a story of our heritage and the pride that comes with being an African. The beauty of our textiles have changed beyond the conventional era of simplicity in fashion to paving the way for more creative, colourful and modernistic styles that appeal not just to the older more traditional people but young people all over the world.

AFWN’s objective has remained to create an enabling platform across the globe where creative African designers and fashion entrepreneurs can showcase the beauty and creativity of Africa through their designs and costumes, this year’s fashion week will also look to celebrate young African entrepreneurs who have mastered the art of fashion by using it to make bold statements and create more versatility in their designs and brands.

This year’s edition will feature talented and creative designers from various African countries ready to showcase their exquisite pieces on the runway. AFWN 2018 will also open its doors to models from all over Africa.

Africa Fashion Week Nigeria date will be announced soon.

Interested Designers/Exhibitors should kindly send request for designers’ pack – [email protected]

For more information and Sponsorship, send a mail to [email protected]

Instagram: @afwnigeria

Facebook: AfricaFashionWeekNigeria

Twitter: @AfricaFWNigeria

The post Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2018 Returns For Its Fifth Edition appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

