Africa Magic to air #BAAD 2017 exclusive videos
The Nation Newspaper
Pay TV channel, Africa Magic, is set to exclusively beambehind-the-scene moments leading up to the wedding between RnB singer, Banky W and actress, Adesua Etomi to its viewers. Captioned 'The Wellingtons”, the footage according to the channel's …
Banky W, Adesua's wedding showing on DSTV
