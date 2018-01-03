African awards contenders
Contenders for 2017 Confederation of African football awards, which will be presented at a ceremony in Ghana Thursday (alphabetical order):
Player of the Year
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (GAB, Borussia Dortmund/GER), Sadio Mane (SEN, Liverpool/ENG), Mohamed Salah (EGY, Liverpool)
Women’s Player of the Year
Chrestina Kgatlana (RSA, UWC Ladies), Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (CMR, CSKA Moscow/RUS), Asisat Oshoala (NGR, Dalian Quanjian/CHN)
Youth Player of the Year
Patson Daka (ZAM, Liefering/AUT), Krepin Diatta (SEN, Sarpsborg/NOR), Salam Giddou (MLI, Guidars)
Coach of the Year
Hussein Amoutta (Wydad Casablanca/MAR), Hector Cuper (EGY), Gernot Rohr (NGR)
Club of the Year
Al Ahly (EGY), TP Mazembe (COD), Wydad Casablanca
National Team of the Year
Cameroon, Egypt, Nigeria
Women’s National Team of the Year
Ghana U-20, Nigeria U-20, South Africa
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!