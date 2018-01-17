Africans: We need your cooperation, relationship – US Secretary Tillerson – Vanguard
Vanguard
Africans: We need your cooperation, relationship – US Secretary Tillerson
The U.S. has strong relationship with the African countries and is interested in having such ties with them in future, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said. Rex Tillerson. On Thursday, U.S. media reported that President Trump behind closed doors made …
Rex Tillerson Says African Countries Aren't Actually Bothered By The "Shithole" Controversy
