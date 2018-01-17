 Africans: We need your cooperation, relationship – US Secretary Tillerson – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Africans: We need your cooperation, relationship – US Secretary Tillerson – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Africans: We need your cooperation, relationship – US Secretary Tillerson
Vanguard
The U.S. has strong relationship with the African countries and is interested in having such ties with them in future, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said. Rex Tillerson. On Thursday, U.S. media reported that President Trump behind closed doors made
Rex Tillerson Says African Countries Aren't Actually Bothered By The "Shithole" ControversyBuzzFeed News

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.