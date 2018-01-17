Africa’s Number One ‘Sh*thole Country’ — Nambia! – HuffPost South Africa (blog)
Africa's Number One 'Sh*thole Country' — Nambia!
Namibian blogger posts video highlighting his country's spectacular natural attractions and invites "Trump America" to come visit! By Nkosinathi Shazi. An error occurred. Try watching this video on www.youtube.com, or enable JavaScript if it is …
