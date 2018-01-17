Africa’s Number One ‘Sh*thole Country’ — Nambia! – HuffPost South Africa (blog)



HuffPost South Africa (blog) Africa's Number One 'Sh*thole Country' — Nambia!

HuffPost South Africa (blog)

Namibian blogger posts video highlighting his country's spectacular natural attractions and invites "Trump America" to come visit! By Nkosinathi Shazi. An error occurred. Try watching this video on www.youtube.com, or enable JavaScript if it is …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

