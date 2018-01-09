Afrikaans school’s bid to stop admission of English-speaking pupils postponed – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Afrikaans school's bid to stop admission of English-speaking pupils postponed
Eyewitness News
The Hoërskool Overvaal's management has argued that it has reached full capacity and doesn't have enough space to admit any more pupils. Picture: EWN. Afrikaans · English · Hoerskool Overvaal. Email; Print. Tweet · Share · Barry Bateman | 2 minutes ago …
School language battle in court over Afrikaans-only high school
School And Education Dept Head To Court Over Rejection Of Pupils
School, education department battle it out over Afrikaans
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!