 Afrikaans school’s bid to stop admission of English-speaking pupils postponed – Eyewitness News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Afrikaans school’s bid to stop admission of English-speaking pupils postponed – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jan 9, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Afrikaans school's bid to stop admission of English-speaking pupils postponed
Eyewitness News
The Hoërskool Overvaal's management has argued that it has reached full capacity and doesn't have enough space to admit any more pupils. Picture: EWN. Afrikaans · English · Hoerskool Overvaal. Email; Print. Tweet · Share · Barry Bateman | 2 minutes ago
School language battle in court over Afrikaans-only high schoolCitizen
School And Education Dept Head To Court Over Rejection Of PupilsHuffington Post South Africa (blog)
School, education department battle it out over AfrikaanseNCA

all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.