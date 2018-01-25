 Afrinvest forecast GDP growth of 2.1%, MPR cut – Daily Trust | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Afrinvest forecast GDP growth of 2.1%, MPR cut – Daily Trust

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Afrinvest forecast GDP growth of 2.1%, MPR cut
Daily Trust
Afrinvest (West Africa) Limited has forecasted Gr oss Domestic Product (GDP) growth to accelerate to 2.1 per cent in 2018 from its full year estimate of 0.7 per cent for 2017 based on rebound in non-oil sector and oil sector low base push. The
Afrinvest Unveils 2018 Economic Outlook, Sees Hope In Sustained Economic RecoveryIndependent Newspapers Limited

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.