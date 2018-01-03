After 1344 days Diego Costa Is Back With A Goal And An Injury For Atletico Madrid – Forbes
|
Forbes
|
After 1344 days Diego Costa Is Back With A Goal And An Injury For Atletico Madrid
Forbes
The return of prodigal Diego Costa to Atletico Madrid. He poses with his jersey next to club president Enrique Cerezo (L) and sports manager Jose Luis Perez Caminero (R) at the Wanda Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid on December 31, 2017. (Photo credit …
Costa Scores On Atletico Return in Cup Rout
Soccer-Costa back with a bang as Atletico thrash Lleida in Cup
Lleida Esportiu 0-4 Atlético Madrid
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!