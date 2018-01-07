 After 8 years, China completes world’s longest sea bridge – TheCable | Nigeria Today
TheCable

TheCable
China says it has completed the major work of the world's longest sea bridge on after its lighting system was installed and tested. It took six years preparation, and eight years to build the 55-kilometre-long bridge linking Hong Kong, Zhuhai and Macao

