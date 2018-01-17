After Collecting N35Million Ransom Kidnappers Kill Taraba State Law Maker And Dump His Corpse In A Forest
The lifeless body of the lawmaker was found on the road in Takum local government. Hon. Ibi was kidnapped few days back in his hometown, Takum. Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State, yesterday, revealed that they paid ransom twice for the murdered member of the state House of Assembly, Mr. Hosea Ibi, representing Takum I. […]
