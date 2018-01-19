Again, Boko Haram attacks Madagali kills 5

Alhaji Yusuf Muhammed, Chairman Madagali Local Government Area has confirmed the killing of five people in Kaya village by suspected Boko Haram insurgent.

Speaking to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) through telephone ,Muhammed said that the incident occurred on Thursday at about 10 pm.

He said several people injured , while houses and other properties were destroyed during the attack.

He said following the frequent attacks on towns and villages in the area many people were fleeing the area to other parts of the state and neighboring Cameroon Republic.

” Five persons killed in midnight attack in Kaya Village a suburb of Gulak town by suspected Boko Haram members.

” Three days ago , three persons were also killed in another attack in Pallam village.” Muhammed said.

He said that that from Jan. 1 to date , the area recorded about 10 deadly attacks.

Adamawa Police command spokesman, Othman Abubakar, also confirmed the attack.

Abubakar said that the command was still gathering information about the incident. (NAN)

