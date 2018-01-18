Again, President Mohammadu Buhari writes to the Senate, makes demand

President of Nigeria, Mohammadu Buhari, has once again written to the senate and made his demands from them. Buhari made his demand in a letter which was read by the Senate President Bukola Saraki,during plenary on Thursday. In the letter, the President wrote to the Senate seeking to extend the implementation of the FCT Appropriation Act […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

