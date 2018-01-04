Again, System Collapse Slashes Power

Less than 48 hours after the national grid was shut down as a result of a fire incident that occurred on the Escravos Lagos Pipeline System near Okada, Edo State on Tuesday, 2nd January, 2018 , the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has recorded another system collapse resulting in power cut from the grid According […]

The post Again, System Collapse Slashes Power appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

