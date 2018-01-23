Agriculture is the Bedrock of any Flourishing Economy – Ufot Ebong

By Ekemini James

The Senior Special Assistant to Akwa Ibom state governor on Technical Matters and Due Process, Elder Ufot Ebong has identified Agriculture as the bedrock of any flourishing economy, saying it is an integral part of the State’s economy plan for sustainable economic growth and development.

The Governor’s Aide who is also the Coordinator of Akwa Ibom State Enterprise and Employment Scheme (AKEES) made this known over the weekend when he lead the Vice Chairman of Ikono Local Government, Hon. (Dr.) Prince Etokobong around Tomatoes demonstration farm put together by AKEES.

According to Elder Ebong, Taking agriculture serious will alleviate poverty, create more opportunities and ensure food security. He advised mechanized farmers to establish more of agro-allied industries, using farm products as their raw materials to boost employment opportunities in the State.

“Agriculture is the bedrock of economic growth, development and poverty eradication in any developing countries. We must begin to take agriculture very serious because it is the engine and panacea to economic prosperity”

“Governor Emmanuel has said repeatedly that his administration is committed to agriculture revolution. Our job is to come together and get that dream actualized because agriculture is our only way out,” he said.

“As you can see, our Governor is always ready to support agriculture in any way necessary which is why the Governor set-up his brainchild project (AKEES) to reawaken the spirit of enterprise in our people, get our teeming youths off the street and inspire our people in line with the Dakkada Creed to rise to the faith of our resources beyond what others see” he added.

