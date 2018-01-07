Aguero double keeps Manchester City’s quadruple hopes alive

Manchester City kept alive their chances of winning four trophies this season by coming back from a goal down to beat Burnley 4-1 in the English FA Cup third round. The runaway English Premier League leaders, who are also in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League and semi-finals of the English League Cup, […]

