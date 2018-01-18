 Ahmed dissolves Kwara state executive council | Nigeria Today
Ahmed dissolves Kwara state executive council

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara state on Thursday dissolved the State Executive Council with effect from 18th January 2018.

Isiaka Gold, Secretary to the State Government, who made the announcement in a statement issued in Ilorin, the state capital, said Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants in addition to the Commissioners were affected by the dissolution.

According to the statement, the Governor directed the Commissioners to hand over to the permanent secretaries of their various ministries and assured citizens that additional measures have been put in place to sustain government business pending the reconstitution of the State Executive Council.

Gold added that Governor Ahmed thanked the former Executive Council members, Special Advisers and Assistants for their valuable service and contributions, just as he wished them the best of luck in their future engagements.

 

SIKIRAT SHEHU, Ilorin

