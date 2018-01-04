Ahmed orders Kwara Polytechnic to reduce tuition fees

Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed has directed the management of the state’s polytechnic, Ilorin to reduce tuition fees payable for the 2017/2018 academic session. Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Communications, Muyideen Akorede, announced this in a statement on Thursday in Ilorin. He said the newly-approved tuition fees were lower than the […]

Ahmed orders Kwara Polytechnic to reduce tuition fees

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

