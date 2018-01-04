Ahmed orders Kwara Polytechnic to reduce tuition fees
Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed has directed the management of the state’s polytechnic, Ilorin to reduce tuition fees payable for the 2017/2018 academic session. Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Communications, Muyideen Akorede, announced this in a statement on Thursday in Ilorin. He said the newly-approved tuition fees were lower than the […]
Ahmed orders Kwara Polytechnic to reduce tuition fees
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!