Ahmed Shafiq: Egyptian ex-PM withdraws from election – BBC News
BBC News
Ahmed Shafiq: Egyptian ex-PM withdraws from election
Former Egyptian Prime Minister Ahmed Shafiq has withdrawn from the running for the country's presidency, saying he is the wrong person for the job. Mr Shafiq announced his candidacy in November in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he fled after …
