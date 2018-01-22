Aide: Buhari’ll consider his health before deciding on second term

President Muhammadu Buhari will consider his state of health before taking the decision on whether to seek re-election in 2019 or not, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, stated in an interview on Sunday. Buhari had a serious health challenge in 2017 that made him to seek medical attention outside the […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

