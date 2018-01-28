Air Force chief warns against distractions and chaos – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Air Force chief warns against distractions and chaos
The Nation Newspaper
The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has called on officers and men of the Air Force to remain focused and avoid the temptation of distractions from some on-going campaigns in the country. Air Marshal Abubakar maintained that the …
NAF neutralises insurgents, provides air support for capture of their locations
NAF holds first Quarter Route March
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!