Air travel demand growth strengthens in November
TravelDailyNews Asia-Pacific
November international passenger demand rose 8.1% compared to the year earlier period, an increase from 7.3% in October. Geneva – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced global passenger traffic results for November 2017 showing …
