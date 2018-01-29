Airbnb targets curious travelers as ‘experiences’ expands to 200 U.S. cities

Airbnb introduced “experiences” in 2016 so travelers could also use its service to find interesting things to do when away from home. Now the company is expanding the feature to more cities across the U.S.

The post Airbnb targets curious travelers as ‘experiences’ expands to 200 U.S. cities appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

