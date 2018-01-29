Airbnb wants you to explore the sea from a yellow submarine in contest

Travelers won’t quite be living in a yellow submarine but winners of Airbnb’s latest contest will be exploring in one. Winners will stay on a research vessel used in Planet Earth: Blue Planet II.

The post Airbnb wants you to explore the sea from a yellow submarine in contest appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

