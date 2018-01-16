 Aircraft Maintenance Gulps $1bn in West, Central African Carriers – Scribe | Nigeria Today
Aircraft Maintenance Gulps $1bn in West, Central African Carriers – Scribe

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

By Daniels Ekugo It has been revealed that West and Central African carriers expend at least $1bn on maintenance of their aircraft annually outside the region. This is as airlines in the country spend at least $1.8m regularly in carrying out C-Checks on their aircraft outside the country.

