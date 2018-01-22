Airlines return to 60% load factor after Christmas

After operating 95 to 100% load factor during Christmas season, airline sources disclosed to BusinessDay that air travels seems to have slowed down for domestic airlines operating in Nigeria as they have returned to 60 to 65percent load factor.

A visit by BusinessDay yesterday to local and international airports in Nigeria reveal that domestic airlines currently have low load factor and prices of tickets are relatively low as well.

BusinessDay’s checks show that prices of tickets which cost between N30,000 to N33,000 during Christmas season is now sold for N23,000, indicating a 30 to 43.5percent decrease.

“Airlines are doing their best to see that passengers afford the fares but people are just not travelling now. People just finished spending for Christmas and possibly need to recover. We anticipate that patronage will improve in few weeks,” Kingsley Ezenwa, media and communications manager for Dana Air told BusinessDay.

Ezenwa said Dana air is therefore looking for ways to encourage and give incentives to passengers just to encourage them to travel.

“Destinations such as Abuja, Owerri, Enugu, Port Harcourt and Uyo on AirPeace, Dana, Medview and Arik Air from December 18th of December to January 5th were full load factor. Immediately after Christmas and New Year, it dropped drastically,” a travel agent told BusinessDay.

Chris Iwarah, Corporate Communications Manager, Air Peace Limited also confirmed the development to BusinessDay.

“Patronage is not as high as it was during Christmas. After Christmas and New Year, there is usually lull in air travel. This normally last till March. After March, activities will improve again,” Iwarah told BusinessDay.

A source from Finchglow Travels Limited told BusinessDay the situation is similar with international travels as travels that are currently happening are necessary, especially for business and education reasons.

The source added that top destinations during Christmas were Dubai, London, South Africa and other African countries but current top destinations include London, United States of America, China and India and these destinations are driven by business and education purposes.

RwandAir recently reduced its weekly flight frequency from Lagos to Ghana from four times to three times.

In an email sent to its passengers, the airline said “We would like to inform its esteemed customers that there is a change in the schedule of our Lagos to Accra route.

“From 19th January to 24th March 2018, flights to Accra will be on Mondays , Wednesdays and Sundays only. Our Friday flights to Accra has been suspended.”

Passengers from Nigeria often connect flights from Ghana to other countries using RwandAir.

Industry watchers say decline in passenger patronage could have necessitated this decision by the airline.

BusinessDay’s checks show that during yuletide, airlines increased flight frequencies by over 30percent from what their operations were as a result of the influx of passengers. Airlines will also increase fares during this period.

AirPeace which operated about 70 daily flights during Christmas now operates less than 54flights. Arik Air which operated about 58 daily flights now operates less than 45flights.

Medview which operated 32flights now operates less than 25daily flights, while Dana now operates less than 23 flights, against 30 daily flights it operated during Christmas.

