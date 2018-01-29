 Airport codeword aims to stop X-ray machines blowing marriage proposals | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Airport codeword aims to stop X-ray machines blowing marriage proposals

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in Technology, Valentine's day | 0 comments

So you plan to propose to your partner on vacation, but as you go through security at the airport an official pulls out the ring during a bag check, ruining the surprise. Well, one airport has found a clever way to keep it secret.

The post Airport codeword aims to stop X-ray machines blowing marriage proposals appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.