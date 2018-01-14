Aisha Alhassan Pledges Allegiance To APC – Despite Previous Support For Atiku

In spite of her previous show of support for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, has dismissed speculations that she is planning to dump the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The minister also pledged her allegiance to President Muhammadu Buhari, saying “I am and I will continue to remain in APC.’’

In November last year, Abubakar had announced his defection to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Reports had then emerged that Alhassan – who had earlier in September said she would support Abubakar for the 2019 presidential election even if President Buhari decided to run – and other allies of the former vice president would join him in the PDP.

She had said: “Atiku is my godfather even before I joined politics, and again, Baba Buhari did not tell us that he is going to run in 2019.” “Let me tell you today that if Baba said he is going to contest in 2019, I swear to Allah, I will go before him and kneel and tell him that ‘Baba I am grateful for the opportunity you gave me to serve your government as a minister but Baba just like you know I will support only Atiku because he is my godfather. If Atiku said he is going to contest.”

However, she told Premium Times that she was not forced to leave the PDP on which platform she became a senator.

“Politics is all about interest, and nobody forced me to leave PDP to join APC, so no want will force me out of it,” she said. “I will continue to work for APC and that’s why I travelled out to Taraba, to campaign for our party’s candidate Sanusi Jambawaile. “I know many may wish to see me leaving APC, but let me assure them I will remain in APC! ‘’So, how can I destroy the house we collectively built?”

Well known as Mama Taraba, the former senator, who declined comment on Mr. Abubakar’s defection from the APC, said the party “is intact in Taraba.’’

She added, “There is no squabble or faction, and our great party APC in Taraba is intact. That’s why we all work and campaigned together with His Excellency the former Acting Governor UTC. ‘’So, we are one no any problem as some of you thought,’’ she further.

