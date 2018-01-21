Aisha Buhari is an Intelligent Woman – Ben Bruce

The Senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial, Ben Murray-Bruce has said First Lady, Aisha Buhari is an intelligent woman that has the capacity to lead well.

The Senator spoke in reaction to the two videos shared on her official and verified twitter handle on Friday.

The videos showed Senator Misau and Bruce criticising the administration of President Buhari over the clashes between Fulani Herdsmen and Farmers across the country.

Senator Murray-Bruce also said the first lady shouldn’t be intimidated by criticisms and does not belong to the other room.

President Buhari in an interview with British Broadcasting Commission in Germany had dismissed the First Lady over her allegation that a cabal had hijacked his government.

Buhari said he did not know which political party his wife belonged, but he knew she belonged to “the kitchen, the living room and the other room.”

Responding to the First Lady tweet on Friday, Senator Bruce said “Let me say that by the actions and utterances of @aishambuhari since she became Nigeria’s First Lady, it‘s my opinion that she does not belong in the ‘other room. She is a very intelligent woman that has the capacity to lead and lead well. Your Excellency, please never be cowed!”

Let me say that by the actions and utterances of @aishambuhari since she became Nigeria’s First Lady, it‘s my opinion that she does not belong in the ‘other room’. She is a very intelligent woman that has the capacity to lead and lead well. Your Excellency, please never be cowed! — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) January 19, 2018

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Aisha Buhari is an Intelligent Woman – Ben Bruce appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

