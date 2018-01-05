Aisha Buhari recuperates, opens up on Yusuf
The health of wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has improved. Aisha had been on admission for high blood pressure at Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja. Aisha was placed on bed rest following her son’s involvement in a bike accident. Yusuf and his friend, Bashir Gwandu, were severely injured along Gwarimpa road in Abuja on December 26, […]
Aisha Buhari recuperates, opens up on Yusuf
