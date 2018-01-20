Aisha Buhari Shares Videos of Senators Criticising Buhari’s Performance

The wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, on Friday shared videos of senators criticising her husband’s government.

Mrs. Buhari, on her verified Instagram and Twitter pages, reposted videos by two senators, Isah Misau and Ben Bruce, accusing her husband of appointing incompetent persons because they “belong to the cabal.”

The first video from OakTV that Mrs. Buhari reposted showed Mr. Misau at the floor of the Senate Thursday condemning Mr. Buhari for appointing “an incompetent person” as the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA.

It was not clear as of the time of filing this report if Mrs. Buhari decided to share the videos because she shares the views of the senators who were very critical of her husband.

In one of the videos, Misau was seen and heard criticising the President for appointing a person he described as incompetent as the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency.

The second video, also from OakTV, showed Mr. Bruce, who supported Mr. Misau’s stance saying Nigeria is becoming lawless.

“We either have a government or we don’t…” he said.

The third video showed Mr. Misau saying the government has only three months to correct the anomalies, saying “it’s as if the president is not in charge.”

He advised the leadership of the National Assembly to have a “one –on- one” with the president.

Buhari had on January 10 approved the appointment of Ahmed Rufai Abubakar as the substantive Director-General for the NIA.

Most of those who commented on the postings have commended the president’s wife for “her courage” to be on the side of the people despite her position. Others even urged her to join politics.

Mrs. Buhari had in an interview with the Hausa service in October 2016 voiced out her concern that her husband’s government had been hijacked by a few individuals.

She said those who “caged” her husband did not even vote for him and that she feared they might cause him the anger of ordinary Nigerians.

In his response, while on a visit to Germany, Mr. Buhari said it was not in his wife’s place to comment on the administration.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Aisha Buhari Shares Videos of Senators Criticising Buhari’s Performance appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

